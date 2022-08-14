At 8.32 pm, Bollywood pop idol Sunidhi Chauhan made a grand entrance by crooning her signature hit -- ‘Crazy Kiya Re’ from the blockbuster ‘Dhoom 2’. The singer, known for her uniquely strong and brassy voice, was welcomed with a thumping roar from the audience at the recent ‘Sunidhi Chauhan Live in Concert' held at the Coco Cola Arena in Dubai.

With a bass guitar that hit all the right chords and a percussionist who struck the right sounds, hundreds of music fans witnessed the non-stop rendition of some iconic Bollywood numbers from Chauhan. The night, organised by PME Events, made everyone feel like they were a part of an electrifying rock concert.

Sunidhi Chauhan in Dubai Image Credit: Clint Egbert/GulfNews

We just knew everyone was having fun when we saw the entire house swaying and dancing through the entire three-hour long gig.

Chauhan, who was celebrating her birthday a day after this concert on August 14, took the opportunity to express her love and gratitude to her fans in Dubai.

“I have been waiting to perform in Dubai. I always love performing here. We have a great crowd here who love to listen to all songs,” said the superstar singer.

Sunidhi Chauhan in Dubai Image Credit: Clint Egbert/GulfNews

Chauhan brought the show on the road with ‘Sajna ve Sajna’ (Chameli), ‘Dance Pe Chance’ (Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi).

The stirring song ‘Kyon na hum tum’ (Barfi) particularly touched the hearts of the audience with Chauhan’s soft and liting voice. What made this song even more endearing to the audience was the digital backdrop of a hand artist doing a live take on the male voice of the rendition. The spectacle combined with her magical voice made it a high point of the night.

During the thumping concert, Chauhan repeatedly lauded the Dubai music lovers for their discerning taste in music. She then launched into a medley of her romantic songs and kick-started with ‘Bhage Re Man’ (Chameli), then followed it up with ‘Lae Dooba’ (Aiyaary) which was received with a resounding roar from the audience.

New flavour to the concert

Chauhan was joined by India’s Got Talent Season 9 winner Divyansh. The beat-boxing artist added a twist to the concert flavour. It was fun watching Divyansh and Chauhan perform some of her tracks such as 'Yeh Mera Dil' (Don2) and 'Right Here Right Now' (Bluff Master).

Connecting with the audience

Women in the audience were in for a pleasant surprise as Chauhan asked them to stand up as she sang her hit song ‘Desi Girl’ (Dostana). From the ages of 16 to 60, the concert saw women stand up and sportingly bust a few of their own Bollywood dance moves.

Remembering KK

Chauhan paid a tribute to late Indian playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK). She was visibly emotional as she looked back at his amazing journey. As a nod, she sang a few of the late singer’s popular numbers.

Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK Image Credit: ANI

The highs

Chauhan slayed it with ‘Be Inteha’ (Race 2) or ‘Bin Tere’ (I hate love storys) or Bumro (Mission Kashmir). But epic rendition was definitely Beedi (Omkara) that set the stage and the audience on fire.

Committed performer

For three hours non-stop barring a small dress change break that she took, Chauhan sang, danced, and performed on stage. She was the epitome of great energy and her fans loved her for her ceaseless energy.

And they made their intention clear at how much they adored her when they sang a birthday song for her right in the middle of the show.

Chauhan made this electrifying event fun and entertaining. Whether it was her cute dance moves, funny interactions with the audience, or engaging the audience, she touched the hearts of everyone. She gave her best – whether it was picking a solid song list – or reaching her audience with her beautiful voice. She was every bit a rockstar on stage. At 11.39 pm she called it a wrap. She’s a true blue performer and gave it her all.

Sunidhi Chauhan in Dubai Image Credit: Clint Egbert/GulfNews

Fan Speak

Shwetha Kaur who was attending the concert with her husband Karambir Singh and parents Satinder and Gurmail said she has been waiting for Chauhan’s concert for a long time now. “We are all a big fan. Today was just splendid. We loved the concert. She gave her best and it is such a thrill watching her on stage. Kamli is my favourite song of Sunidhi Chauhan.”

It was the same for Jaymin Darbari, his wife Shweta, and their son Granth. The family came all the way from Abu Dhabi, but the commute wasn't an issue. “It is my wife’s third time attending Sunidhi Chauhan concert. We could not have missed an opportunity to attend her concert. It was well worth coming from Abu Dhabi. She is such a rockstar.”