Beyoncé has once again proven her dominance in the music industry with her latest album, ‘Cowboy Carter,’ galloping to the top of the charts.

Debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, the set earned a staggering 407,000 equivalent album units in the US in the week ending April 4, according to Billboard.

This marks Beyoncé’s eighth No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard 200, cementing her status as a powerhouse in the music world.

Not only did ‘Cowboy Carter’ claim the biggest week of 2024, but it also marked Beyoncé’s largest week, by units, since her acclaimed album ‘Lemonade’ debuted in 2016.

The album’s success was bolstered by its availability in various configurations, including vinyl editions and digital downloads, contributing to its massive sales.

In a historic moment, ‘Cowboy Carter’ also soared to the top of Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart, making Beyoncé the first Black woman ever to achieve this feat.

The album’s singles, ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ and ‘16 Carriages,’ released during the Super Bowl festivities, made significant impacts on the charts as well.

Both tracks secured top positions on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, marking Beyoncé’s first entries on the tally and further solidifying her place in the country music scene, as per a report by Billboard.