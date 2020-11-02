Ateez. Image Credit:

A K-Pop concert with a star-studded line-up is coming our way this month. In line with the UAE-Korea Cultural Dialogue to celebrate 40 years of diplomatic relations between the UAE and South Korea, the Korea Festival 2020 is returning with ‘KITE: K-Pop in the Emirates’, on November 13.

Hosted by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in the UAE and organised by the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA), the K-Pop concert will feature a total of 26 groups and soloists, including NCT U, Astro, CIX, (G)I-DLE, Ateez, AB6IX, Rocket Punch, Giant Pink, The Boyz, Lovelyz, Momoland, Kim Jae-hwan, WJSN, Pentagon, Cravity, CLC, Golden Child, Cherry Bullet, Dreamcatcher, Drippin, Everglow, Cignature, DKB, B.O.Y, 3YE and AleXa.

Momoland performing in Dubai. Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman/Gulf News

Members of NCT U and Momoland have previously performed in Dubai. SM Entertainment’s boy group took the stage at ‘SMTown Live World Tour VI in Dubai’ in 2018 alongside their label mates. As for the latter, they kicked off their world tour, ‘Momoland Live in Concert’, at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium at the beginning of 2019.

This may come as exciting news to fans given that the highly-anticipated K-Pop shows ‘Music Bank in Dubai’ and ‘K-Pop Super Concert’ were postponed in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

The title of the concert ‘KITE’ was revealed to be chosen to “show the meaning of both the Korean and UAE kites flying in the sky to celebrate 40 years strong friendship” and to give hope to UAE-based K-Pop fans facing challenging times due to COVID-19.

K-Pop groups will be relaying special messages to fans in the UAE in a move to be more connected during the virtual event, the Korean Cultural Center (KCC) in the UAE revealed.

The concert will take place on KCC’s YouTube channel on November 13, starting at 8pm. The replay of the concert will be available for viewing until November 18.

Last year, in celebration of the Year of Tolerance, Korea Festival 2019 flew in K-Pop boy groups B.I.G and D-Crunch to perform on stage in Abu Dhabi.