Ariana replied to Morgan at length. “Ellen is an incredible & kind human being. I use my talent AND my sexuality all the time because I choose to. Women can be sexual AND talented. Naked and Dignified. It’s OUR choice & we will keep fighting till people understand. I say this w all due respect but thank u, next [sic]” — a reference to her breakup anthem Thank U, Next, which is No 1 in the US and UK.