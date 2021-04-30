Led Zepplin draws record crowd at his Michigan gig, while Keith Moon pulls of a stunt

Members of Led Zepplin, from left, John Paul Jones, Robert Plant and Jimmy Page Image Credit: AP

Keith Moon’s eccentric stunt in New York

1976

Keith Moon in 1978 Image Credit: AP

Keith Moon, drummer with the British rock band 'The Who', was known for his eccentric behaviour. Case in point: He paid nine taxi drivers $100 (Dhs 367) each to block-off both ends of a New York street to ensure the safety of pedestrians as he threw out stuff from his hotel room window.

Speaking about the incident Moon said: “When you’ve got money and you do the kind of things I get up to, people laugh and say that you’re eccentric which is a polite way of saying you’re mad.”

The Who’s lead singer, Roger Daltrey described Moon as ‘ the funniest man I’ve ever known.’

Led Zepplin draw record crowd at Michigan gig

1977

Members of Led Zepplin, from left, John Paul Jones, Robert Plant and Jimmy Page. The iconic British rock 'n' roll band will release its 2007 “Celebration Day” reunion as a concert film on October 13. Image Credit: AP

Iconic British rockers Led Zepplin set a new world attendance record at a concert when they played in front of 76,229 people at the Pontiac Silverdome, Pontiac, Michigan. Zepplin, along with The Beatles is one of only two bands with five diamond albums, which meant sales of over 10 million.

The previous record was held by fellow British band, The Who, who interestingly attracted 75,962 people to a gig at the same venue.

Cilla Black makes history with TV show

1968

British singer Cilla Black Image Credit: @officialCillaBlack

BBC TV launched 'The Cilla Black Show' making her the first British female performer to have her own TV show.

She was born as Priscilla Maria Veronica White at Liverpool in the same year as George Harrison.

A close friend of The Beatles-Black’s first single was 'Love of the Loved,' written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney.

McCartney also penned the theme song for The Cilla Black show entitled ‘ Step Inside Love’.

Black died on in 2015 at the age of 72, after a fall in her villa in Estepona, Southern Spain.

The day after her death the compilation album 'The Very Best of Cilla Black' went to #1 on the UK Albums Chart ,

In 2017, a statue of Black was unveiled outside Liverpool’s famous Cavern Club’s entrance.

Born this day, that year in music history

Rapper Travis Scott

1992

Travis Scott was an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. Born as Jacques Webster Jr, he was known by his stage name Travis Scott.

Scott, who was interested in music from an early age and started playing the drums at the age of three, while his claim to fame is his 2016 album 'Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight' that climbed to No 1 on the US charts.