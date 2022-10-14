The winners of this year’s America’s Got Talent ‘The Mayyas’ will headline the three-day music festival entitled Relm Fest at The Pointe from October 21 to 23.
‘The Mayyas’ is the all-female alternative precision dance group from Lebanon, will be performing for the very first time in the region since winning the 17th season of the show. The troupe will be performing two five-minute routines on the East and West promenades, which will also be projected across screens.
‘The Mayyas’ will also be performing at a later date on the Palm Jumeirah, details of which will be released soon.
Apart from them, artists including Noel Kharman, Lea Makhoul, Abri, Sandra Sahi and Nagham Debal will also perform during the festival.
Parking will not be available at The Pointe, but festivalgoers are advised to park their cars at the Palm Monorail Gateway station for free, where they can take a free shuttle bus to The Pointe every 15 minutes from 4 pm to 2 am. Alternatively, visitors can travel to The Pointe using a taxi.
While entrance to Relm Fest is free of charge, all visitors must RSVP at The Pointe’s website relm.thepointe.ae and reserve a table at their preferred restaurant of choice over the phone to be allowed access into the festival.