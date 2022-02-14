American rapper Meek Mill is all set to headline a gig in Dubai this week.

The ‘Going Bad’ singer will perform at the Soho Garden, Palm Jumeirah on February 18, the rooftop hotspot located at Nakheel Mall.

Meek Mill, who’s real name is Robert Rihmeek Williamsbetter, evolved from Philadelphia’s hottest underground scene to become one of the world’s most well-known rap artists.

The American rapper grew to fame when he was signed to T.I’s Grand Hustle Records and has since released a number smash singles, including ‘Ima Boss,’ ‘Ally Eyes on You,’ and ‘Going Bad’ among many others. He was recognised for his talent by the Billboard Music Awards in 2016 when he won top rap album for ‘Dreams Worth More Than Money.’

Meek Mill Image Credit: Washington Post

In addition, he was also nominated for iHeartRadio’s Music Awards Hip Hop Song Of The Year for his collaboration with Drake along with being nominated for a Grammy for Best Rap Album with his acclaimed album ‘Championships.’ Mill has collaborated with the likes of Darke, DJ Khaled and Rick Ross with Spotify claiming Mill has over 14 million Spotify listeners per month.

Mill also grabbed headlines in 2008 when he was convicted in Philadelphia of simple assault along with drug and gun charges. He was sentenced to incarceration and seven years of probation and was released after five months in jail.

In the following years he faced a number of parole violations as he built a highly successful career in the music industry, with travel restrictions linked to his conviction regularly conflicting with touring attempts.

Meek Mill in 2019 Image Credit: AP

In 2017 a judge sentenced him to two to four years in prison for violating probation, a ruling that triggered outrage by advocates who called it unusually harsh and emblematic of racist biases in US parole laws.

Mill was freed on bail in April 2018, becoming a vocal advocate for criminal justice reform in a country where black people are incarcerated at more than five times the rate of white people, according to the NAACP civil rights organisation.

In 2019, he finally pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor gun charge, in an agreement that lifted the probation he’s dealt with most of his adulthood.