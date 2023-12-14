American pop rock band, OneRepublic, will return to Dubai for a concert next year.
According to a statement, the American pop icons will touch down upon Bla Bla Dubai on January 25 as part of their ‘Artificial Paradise’ world tour.
Tickets, from Dh245, will go on sale on December 20 at 12pm.
OneRepublic is no stranger to the UAE. In November 2022, the American band were a part of Abu Dhabi’s inaugural Amplified Music Festival.
Hailing from Colorado Springs, OneRepublic has captivated audiences worldwide with their chart-topping hits. The band, which comprises Ryan Tedder on lead vocals and piano, Zach Filkins and Drew Brown on guitar, Brent Kutzle on bass, Eddie Fisher on drums, Brian Willett on keyboards and percussion, is renowned for traversing a diverse array of genres.
Formed in 2002, OneRepublic first gained recognition on MySpace before skyrocketing to fame with hits like ‘Apologize’ and ‘Counting Stars’.
Their global success has garnered them numerous accolades, including Grammy Award nominations and chart-topping singles across various countries.
The ‘Artificial Paradise’ tour will see OneRepublic performing across several countries, including stops in China, India, and now the much-anticipated show in Bla Bla Dubai.
Rising Saudi artist Mishaal Tamer will be the support act of the evening. Tamer’s burgeoning talent and distinctive style will complement OneRepublic’s performance, ensuring a night of musical excellence.
Tickets are available on www.livenation.me.