Singer-songwriter Alicia Keys will be the third and final headliner of the Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival, performing on February 22 at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre.
This will be her fourth time performing in the UAE. Keys performed at Dubai Media City in 2004, Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi in 2008, and once again at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre in 2013.
The 15-time Grammy Award-winning artist, known for chart-topping hits such as ‘If I Ain’t Got You’, ‘No One’ and ‘Empire State of Mind’, will wrap up three nights of Dubai Jazz Festival next year.
Northern Irish rock band Snow Patrol will perform on February 20, while British jazz-funk band Jamiroquai perform on February 21.
Single-day tickets are available online, starting from Dh350.