Lee Si-young welcomes second child after divorce: 'I will make sure they live happily...'

After eight years of marriage, the actress had recently announced her divorce
Lee Si-young is now the mother of two.
The Korean actress shared the happy news with her followers on Instagram on November 5, posting photos from the hospital. In one, Lee is seen wearing a mask while cradling her newborn, wrapped snugly in a blanket.
Other shots reveal the baby’s face, and one photo captures her tiny hands holding Lee’s finger. She also included pictures of her first son, Jeong Yoon, and a final snapshot shows her taking a stroll after welcoming her baby girl.
Alongside the images, Lee wrote, “I consider this a gift and I will make sure Ssik Ssik (her newborn’s nickname) and Jeong Yoon (her first child) live happily for life.”
Lee married businessman Cho Seong-hyun, nine years her senior, in September 2017 and welcomed their first son in January 2018. After eight years of marriage, she announced her divorce in March. In July, Lee revealed that she was expecting her second child via IVF, using embryos that had been frozen while she was still married.
