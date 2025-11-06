GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Lee Si-young welcomes second child after divorce: 'I will make sure they live happily...'

After eight years of marriage, the actress had recently announced her divorce

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
1 MIN READ
In July, Lee revealed that she was expecting her second child via IVF, using embryos that had been frozen while she was still married.
In July, Lee revealed that she was expecting her second child via IVF, using embryos that had been frozen while she was still married.

Lee Si-young is now the mother of two.

The Korean actress shared the happy news with her followers on Instagram on November 5, posting photos from the hospital. In one, Lee is seen wearing a mask while cradling her newborn, wrapped snugly in a blanket.

Other shots reveal the baby’s face, and one photo captures her tiny hands holding Lee’s finger. She also included pictures of her first son, Jeong Yoon, and a final snapshot shows her taking a stroll after welcoming her baby girl.

Alongside the images, Lee wrote, “I consider this a gift and I will make sure Ssik Ssik (her newborn’s nickname) and Jeong Yoon (her first child) live happily for life.”

Lee married businessman Cho Seong-hyun, nine years her senior, in September 2017 and welcomed their first son in January 2018. After eight years of marriage, she announced her divorce in March. In July, Lee revealed that she was expecting her second child via IVF, using embryos that had been frozen while she was still married.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai Police secured 92.3m travellers at DXB in 2024

Dubai Police secured 92.3m travellers at DXB in 2024

3m read
Think of it as play with purpose — anything that gets their heart pumping, muscles moving, and smiles flashing.

5 fun ways to get kids moving: Football to jump rope

3m read
Left: Sarrah Khilawala with her two kids, and right: Richa Arun Gupta share how they deal with their children's sports disappointments.

How Dubai mums help kids after sports setbacks

7m read
Dr. Mazen Dayeh’s IVF Center recognised for excellence

Dr. Mazen Dayeh’s IVF Center recognised for excellence

2m read