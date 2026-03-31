Laura Dern set to star in new Jeffrey Epstein investigation limited series

Series to focus on journalist Julie K. Brown’s investigation into Jeffrey Epstein case
Dubai: Academy Award-winning actor Laura Dern will star in a new limited series about Jeffrey Epstein, focusing on the investigation that exposed his crimes of sex-trafficking. The series adapts the work of investigative journalist Julie K. Brown, whose reporting for the Miami Herald exposed Epstein’s abuse of minors and the circumstances surrounding his 2008 federal plea deal. Brown’s reporting later formed the basis of her book, Perversion of Justice: The Jeffrey Epstein Story.
In the series, Dern will portray Brown, highlighting the journalist’s efforts to uncover evidence, speak with survivors, and pursue accountability. Rather than focusing on Epstein’s actions in a sensationalised manner, the series is reported to emphasise the investigative process and the role of journalism in exposing systemic failures.
Early reactions online have been mixed, with some showing interest in the series’ focus on the case, while others question whether a dramatised account is necessary.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it us on the Huawei AppGallery.
The project is being developed by Sony Pictures Television, with Sharon Hoffman and Eileen Myers attached as showrunners. Dern and Brown are expected to serve as executive producers alongside Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, known for The Big Short, Succession and Don’t Look Up.
There have been a number of documentaries on the Epstein case, but this will be the first scripted series to dramatise the case. By centering on Brown’s reporting, the series aims to highlight how investigative journalism can play a crucial role in uncovering wrongdoing and prompting legal scrutiny, even years after initial cases.
No production schedule or release date has been confirmed yet, but the series is expected to begin development soon, with further announcements anticipated once a distributor is secured.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji