Laura Dern set to star in new Jeffrey Epstein investigation limited series

Dubai: Academy Award-winning actor Laura Dern will star in a new limited series about Jeffrey Epstein, focusing on the investigation that exposed his crimes of sex-trafficking. The series adapts the work of investigative journalist Julie K. Brown, whose reporting for the Miami Herald exposed Epstein’s abuse of minors and the circumstances surrounding his 2008 federal plea deal. Brown’s reporting later formed the basis of her book, Perversion of Justice: The Jeffrey Epstein Story.