Bringing the laughs to the Expo 2020 Dubai stage are some of the top names in the world of comedy from India.

Comedians Atul Khatri, Amit Tandon, Zakir Khan, Biswa Kalyan Rath and Prashasti Singh will headline the Expo 2020 Comedy Club taking place at the DEC Arena on February 22, with former Dubai-based funnyman Nitinn R. Miranni serving as host for the night.

The night, which is expected to be a mix of English and Hindi, will see the comedians in their element, discussing everything from marriage to politics, all with a dash of humour.

Amit Tandon Image Credit: GN Archives

Over the years, Tandon has made amassed a fan following with his videos garnering more than 100 million views across social media platforms. As one of the first three Indian comedians to appear in a Netflix special, Tandon’s ‘Comedians of the World’ appearance further cemented his fandom.

Atul Khatri Image Credit: GN Archives

Khatri, who has visited Dubai numerous times, is bringing his trademark satirical take on Indian issues and black comedy to the city. Khatri is one of the first few comics from Asia to have his own Netflix special called ‘Happiest Ending’. Over the years he has performed at various international venues and won awards in the process.

Zakir Khan Image Credit: Supplied Image

Khan, who won the title of India’s Best Stand-Up Comedian in 2012 in a contest organised by Comedy Central channel, has also written and produced radio shows and was seen on NDTV Prime’s ‘The Rising Stars of Comedy’ and’ On Air With AIB shows’ in the past.

Rath has earned a name as one half of the duo behind the viral sensation ‘Pretentious Movie Reviews’. Over the years, the comic has carved out a niche world in stand-up with over 1,000 shows worldwide and 15 million views on YouTube.

Nitinn R Miranni Image Credit: Supplied

Singh, who made her debut on the Dubai stage in 2019, is returning after a lauded performance in ‘Comicstaan’, an Indian stand-up comedy show on Amazon Prime Video.