Kim Seon-ho's upcoming movie ‘The Childe’ finally dropped its first teaser, and fans are shocked at the actor's thrilling transformation.
On May 16, Kim Seon-ho’s agency, SALT Entertainment shared the first teaser of the movie on social media. Based on the clip, it seems that the actor has shed his ‘good boy’ image in the new movie.
“Shocking transformation indeed,” tweeted his fan @KingSeonhos.
And @tatianahouse tweeted: “He reminds me like the Joker movie... What a great actor!”
Tweep @Alive4kimseonho posted: “That's our versatile actor… Can't wait.”
Directed by Park Hoon Jung of hit films like Night in Paradise and The Witch series, ‘The Childe’ is drawing attention from fans of Seon Ho, who will play Childe.
After his performance in hit K-dramas like Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha and Start-Up, Seonhohadas (fans of Seon Ho) are eagerly waiting for his drama comeback and are looking forward to the actor’s debut movie release this year.
According to South Korean entertainment news websites, in the upcoming movie, Seon-ho’s character is a mysterious chaser pursuing Marco, a boxer who travels from one illegal arena to another in the Philippines.
The boxer has a Korean father, who abandons him in his childhood, and a Filipino mother. After returning to his birthplace, he searches for his biological father. During his search, he comes across conmen who keep an eye on all his actions and chase him.
Post a chaotic chase, Childe appears in front of Marco, who is struggling to make money by any means necessary.
After cornering his target, Childe makes a mess in Marco’s life, leaving viewers curious to see how the two are connected.
The teaser and posters confirm the film will premiere in June.