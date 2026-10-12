Kelly Clarkson and Brooklyn store clash over $15,000 singing bird: 'Not only rude, you're also a liar'

Art of Play describes itself as a seller of home goods, puzzles, games, toys and books. It responded on Instagram the next day. The shop explained that Molly is a one-of-a-kind piece used in the magic shows it hosts. It said it understood why a story about being judged in a store would strike a nerve and insisted everyone is welcome there. It also said it was dismayed to be flooded with anger from millions of people who had never visited, all after a single celebrity post. “Imagine our surprise when our small local business was suddenly attacked by 8 million people who have never visited our store,” the business wrote. “It’s been a surreal experience to be the focus of such widespread outrage after just one mention by a celebrity.”