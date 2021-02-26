Jill Biden and Kelly Clarkson on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'. Image Credit: YouTube screengrab

For her first solo broadcast interview since the inauguration, First Lady Jill Biden sat down with singer and TV host Kelly Clarkson for a conversation touching on everything from the steamy Netflix hit ‘Bridgerton’ to challenging relationships.

While sitting several feet apart in the White House, Biden and Clarkson shifted from one topic to the next in their interview for Thursday’s edition of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show.’ When the subject of divorce came up, Biden gave some hopeful advice to the Grammy-winning musician, who filed for divorce from her music-manager husband, Brandon Blackstock, in June.

“If you can take it one day at a time, things will get better,” said Biden, who went through a divorce before marrying then-Senator Joe Biden, a widower, in 1977.

“You know, I look back on it now, and I think: If I hadn’t gotten divorced, I would’ve never met Joe. I wouldn’t have the beautiful family I have now,” Biden added. “So I really think things happen for the best. And I think, Kelly, over time — I don’t know how long it’s been for you — but I think, over time, you heal.

“You’re going to be surprised,” Biden concluded, “and I can’t wait until that day comes for you. And you’re going to call me up and say, ‘Hey, Jill! You were right.’”

Clarkson, who has described her life as “a little bit of a dumpster” since her divorce proceedings began, nodded in agreement.

Clarkson is contending with a labour dispute over whether Blackstock’s agency, which managed her for 13 years, overcharged for its services. The ‘Since U Been Gone’ artist, who was married for seven years, told The Times in September that she will be unable “to be truly open about this in certain aspects because there’s kids involved,” referring to the two children she shares with Blackstock, along with his children from a previous marriage.

Per Biden’s request, Clarkson performed her rendition of the ‘60s hit ‘Get Together:’ “Come on, people now / Smile on your brother / Everybody get together / Try to love one another right now,” she sang.

Clarkson also engaged Biden in a game in which the first lady, who’s also an English professor who doesn’t mind being called Dr Jill Biden, had to blurt out the first thing that came to mind after hearing something.

When Clarkson said ‘Bridgerton,’ Biden responded with: “Costumes, romance!”