The fallout landed hard on a small shop. The store said that since the post, it had found itself under public attack, writing that it was surprised to be targeted by 8 million people who have never visited. To their credit, the owners didn’t clap back too hard: they sympathized with Clarkson for feeling disrespected, and the episode now looks like a big miscommunication. They added that they would keep their heads down and hope to clear things up with Kelly someday. Meanwhile, music video director Joseph Kahn defended Clarkson, calling her the nicest person he’s ever worked with.