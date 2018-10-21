HyunA has officially parted ways with long-term agency Cube Entertainment amid weeks of turmoil concerning her relationship with labelmate E’Dawn.

The talent management agency announced that they reached a mutual agreement with HyunA to terminate her contract.

The news came after it was revealed that HyunA and boyfriend E’Dawn, of the boy band Pentagon, were ousted from Cube Entertainment, citing a breach of trust and loyalty between the artists and the talent management agency after acknowledging her romantic relationship.

The company backtracked on their decision on the same day of the falling out, and all of HyunA’s schedules and activities had been suspended since August.

On October 4, HyunA reportedly handed in a letter to Cube CEO Shin Dae-nam emphasising she had worked for the agency for the last 10 years and wanted to resolve the contract issue smoothly. The singer also admitted that she heard about her removal through the news and getting kicked out of Cube has tarnished her reputation.

There are no official announcements on E’Dawn and HyunA’s next career moves.

After the agreement revelation, HyunA, whose real name is Kim Hyun-ah, posted several photos and videos of her with E’Dawn on Instagram. E’Dawn has also opened his own personal Instagram account.

The 26-year-old South Korean singer has been signed under the label for almost a decade as a soloist and member of girl group 4Minute, duo Troublemaker and co-ed unit Triple H. She is well known for hits such as Red, Ice Cream and Lip & Hip and for her appearance in Psy’s popular music video Gangnam Style. HyunA is considered a successful artist in her homeland and Cube Entertainment’s most successful act.