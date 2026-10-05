Inside the Mumbai home of Avinash Mishra he waited 10 years to buy: Abu Dhabi throw and interior

Avinash Mishra says it took 10 years and he can now see the city lights in Mumbai
Dubai: Avinash Mishra has had a big year. Days after winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, the television actor is also settling into the first home he has owned in Mumbai, a milestone he says took him a decade to reach.
He announced the purchase in May with photos from his griha pravesh, the Hindu housewarming ceremony, attended by his family. He has since given fans a tour of the flat.
Avinash shared the news on Instagram with an emotional post about his early days in the city.
"Om Namah Shivay. Finally... apna ghar in Mumbai! 10 saal lage... and now I can proudly say, we made it. 10 years of hard work, patience and faith," he wrote. (Om Namah Shivay. Finally... my own home in Mumbai! It took 10 years... and now I can proudly say, we made it. 10 years of hard work, patience and faith.)
He described the uncertainty he felt when he first arrived.
"Jab naya naya Mumbai aaya tha, tab sirf sawaal hi sawaal the... Kaise hoga? Kya hoga? Kab hoga? Kya main is sheher mein survive kar paunga?" (When I had just come to Mumbai, there were only questions... How will it happen? What will happen? When will it happen? Will I be able to survive in this city?)
His faith, he said, kept him going.
"Par Bhagwaan hum sabki life ki screenplay perfect timing aur perfect climax ke saath likhte hain. Toh bas apna kaam honestly karte raho... baaki sab woh dekh lenge," he wrote. (But God writes the screenplay of all our lives with perfect timing and a perfect climax. So just keep doing your work honestly... He will take care of the rest.)
He credited his parents, writing that everything he had achieved was because of their love and support. He also thanked his brother "for always being the backbone of our family" and his sister-in-law "for bringing so much joy and happiness into our lives".
During the house tour, Avinash said much of the interior design came from Pinterest, including where he placed candles, the wall decor and the design of a feature wall near the dining area.
The living room seating took the most planning, he said, with two walls around the sofa designed to frame the space.
One item has a story behind it. Avinash showed off a throw he bought during a trip to Abu Dhabi, and recalled that someone at home once mistook it for a towel left out to dry.
The living room window is another favourite spot. From there, he can see parts of Malad, Gandhi Nagar, Borivali and Andheri, and he said he especially enjoys the city lights at night.
Before acting, Avinash worked as a DJ, and music is still part of his life. One room in the flat has been set up as his personal studio and workspace, with his laptop, DJ equipment and music system.
He described it as one of the most peaceful spaces in the house. He also keeps sticky notes on the wall as reminders of tasks he still needs to finish.
Since he lives alone, the kitchen is kept simple, with basic essentials and his protein supplies. He paid more attention to the bedroom, where he has installed mood lighting behind the bed. Similar lighting runs through the washroom.
During the tour, Avinash also marked a milestone on YouTube, where his channel has received a Silver Creator Award. That is given to channels that pass 100,000 subscribers.
His next goal, he said, is to reach one million subscribers and earn the Gold Creator Award. He thanked his followers for their support.
The house tour comes just after his win on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show. Avinash beat finalists Rithvik Dhanjani and Orhan Awatramani, better known as Orry, in the finale, which aired on October 4.
He took home Rs2 million (Rs20 lakh, about Dh82,000) in prize money, a trip to Europe and a Maruti Suzuki Swift.