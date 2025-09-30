How Bollywood royalty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan owned L’Oréal Paris Fashion Week opening

The Paris spotlight comes after a quiet few months for Aishwarya. Last month, she was seen at Mumbai’s famous GSB Ganpati pandal, accompanied by her mother Brinda Rai and daughter Aaradhya. On the personal front, she and husband Abhishek Bachchan have been in the news with alleged of separation after making solo entries at a high-profile wedding in July 2024. While neither has directly addressed the speculation, the actress continues to carry herself with grace, letting her work and presence do the talking.

Several fan pages shared videos of Aishwarya and Aaradhya checking into their Paris hotel. In one clip, the actress was spotted in blue trousers and a blazer, channeling an understated power dressing style while graciously stopping to greet a fan. Another video showed her consoling an emotional admirer, wiping away her tears—a gesture that seems to have won hearts.

Aishwarya, who has long been the brand’s global ambassador, commanded the runway in a striking black velvet tunic paired with her signature red lips and effortless beach waves. The combination exuded drama, elegance, and timeless glamour, with every step radiating boss-lady confidence. Even in her rare ramp appearances, she has an uncanny ability to dominate the spotlight—and Paris witnessed it yet again. She was joined by the likes of Eva Longoria and Simone Ashley.

