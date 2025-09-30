How Bollywood royalty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan owned L’Oréal Paris Fashion Week opening

Actress was spotted letting her hair down with Bridgerton star Simone Ashley
Dubai: Bollywood fashion royalty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was in her element when she made a dazzling comeback to the international runway opening the much-anticipated L’Oréal Paris Fashion Week in the French capital.
True to her style, she set the stage on fire, reminding the world why she remains one of the most iconic faces of global beauty.
Aishwarya, who has long been the brand’s global ambassador, commanded the runway in a striking black velvet tunic paired with her signature red lips and effortless beach waves. The combination exuded drama, elegance, and timeless glamour, with every step radiating boss-lady confidence. Even in her rare ramp appearances, she has an uncanny ability to dominate the spotlight—and Paris witnessed it yet again. She was joined by the likes of Eva Longoria and Simone Ashley.
Known for keeping a relatively low profile, Aishwarya’s ramp walks have become infrequent but memorable moments. Her return this season sent waves of excitement across fashion and film circles alike.
Accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, who has become her trusted travel partner for such global appearances, the superstar made a stylish arrival in Paris ahead of the event.
Several fan pages shared videos of Aishwarya and Aaradhya checking into their Paris hotel. In one clip, the actress was spotted in blue trousers and a blazer, channeling an understated power dressing style while graciously stopping to greet a fan. Another video showed her consoling an emotional admirer, wiping away her tears—a gesture that seems to have won hearts.
As always, social media lit up with adoration. One user wrote, “My Queen is here,” while another dropped a trail of red heart emojis.
The Paris spotlight comes after a quiet few months for Aishwarya. Last month, she was seen at Mumbai’s famous GSB Ganpati pandal, accompanied by her mother Brinda Rai and daughter Aaradhya. On the personal front, she and husband Abhishek Bachchan have been in the news with alleged of separation after making solo entries at a high-profile wedding in July 2024. While neither has directly addressed the speculation, the actress continues to carry herself with grace, letting her work and presence do the talking.
With her velvet glamour, fiery red lips, and magnetic stage presence, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan didn’t just open L’Oréal Paris Fashion Week—she owned it.
