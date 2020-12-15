‘Wonder Woman 1984’ is releasing in the UAE on December 17, a week before the US release

Keep your eyes peeled on Burj Khalifa tonight (December 15) as Wonder Woman flexes her muscles on the façade of the world’s tallest building.

In the lead up to the release of ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, starring Gal Gadot and Chris Pine, the 160-storey icon will pay tribute to another icon ahead of her big screen adventure. Visuals from the upcoming film, which releases in the UAE on December 17, will be flashed on the façade of Burj Khalifa at 7.30pm, accompanied by an audio soundtrack.

In her latest adventure, Gadot’s superwoman will don wings of gold as she takes on Maxwell Lord and the Cheetah.

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ is directed by Patty Jenkins and is releasing across UAE cinemas and the rest of the GCC a week ahead of its rollout in the US, which is scheduled for Christmas Day. The US market will also get a chance to see the Warner Bros production on the streaming site, HBO Max.

The decision to release the movie simultaneously on a streaming site has drawn criticism from some parts of Hollywood, with director Christopher Nolan being most vocal.