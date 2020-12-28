Gal Gadot and her golden lasso is ready to swing into action as the superhero returns to the film sets for a third firm in the franchise.
Warner Bros. Entertainment has confirmed ‘Wonder Woman 3’ will be headed to a cinema near us in the near future, with Patty Jenkins returns to helm the project one more time.
The DC Comics tentpole is currently having a struggling run at the global box office in its second outing, with all things considered as the world reels from a pandemic and cinemas continue to struggle with footfall. ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ opened in the UAE on December 17, a week ahead of its Christmas Day release in the US, while also simultaneously releasing on HBO Max there.
According to a report in Variety, the third outing will be fast tracked and will be the final part in the trilogy. However, Gadot is said to appear in other DC Comics films, including the Dwayne Johnson led ‘Black Adam’ and a ‘Justice League’ venture.
“As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, we are excited to be able to continue her story with our real life Wonder Women — Gal and Patty — who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy,” said Warner Bros. Chief Toby Emmerich in an interview in Variety.
It is unclear whether Chris Pine will be making a return as well.
The second film sees Gadot’s Diana Price head to 1984 and take on Max Lord (played by Pedro Pascal) and Barbara Minerva, aka Cheetah (Kristen Wiig). ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ opened to an underwhelming $18.8 million in China, behind expectations, while earning a total of $38.5 million globally.