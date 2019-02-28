The first episode of Will Smith’s new web series, ‘Will Smith’s Bucket List’, dropped on Facebook Watch on February 27 evening — and it takes place right here in Dubai.
Smith posted a family snap in the city in October with the caption, “I can’t wait to show y’all what we’re shooting!”, and it seems he can finally lift the veil on his UAE shenanigans.
Smith has one wish for his 50th birthday in the pilot episode — for his wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith, to go skydiving. He tries o convince her, and when he can’t do it himself, he enlists the help of his sons, Trey and Jaden.
By the finale of the six-part series, Smith makes a full circle and returns to the UAE to try out F1 racing with his eldest boy... but what else was the actor itching to do?
WILL SMITH’S BUCKET LIST...
Episode 1: Smith tries to convince his wife Jada Pinkett Smith to go skydiving in Dubai — but does everyone share his risk-taking perspective on life?
Episode 2: The actor takes a plunge — literally — into the ocean, to swim with sharks.
Episode 3: Smith heads to Cuba to push himself physically and mentally as he attempts to run a half marathon in scorching sun, with less than three weeks’ worth of training.
Episode 4: A less risky bucket list item — dancing in a major Bollywood production. Though details haven’t been released, Smith spent time in India in October of last year. He posted a snap with stars Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh, and apparently made an appearance in Student of the Year 2.
Episode 5: Smith’s nerves take a hit as he attempts to perform stand-up comedy in front of a sold-out crowd — including friends and family — with the help of buddy and expert Dave Chappelle.
Episode 6: A little healthy competition? Smith and older son Trey head to Abu Dhabi for a one-on-one, winner-takes-all F1-style race. And who better to help than F1 champion Lewis Hamilton?
*New episodes of ‘Will Smith’s Bucket List’ will launch every Wednesday at 9pm UAE time on Facebook watch. The first episode is available now.