FERRELL: John and I went to a Chelsea soccer match and ran into Mark Strong [who played a villain in the 2009 film ‘Sherlock Holmes’]. He’s like, ‘What are you working on in town?’ I’m like, ‘I’m here with John C Reilly, and we’re doing Sherlock Holmes and Watson.’ The look on his face was like a mixture of ‘Oh my God, that’s going to be amazing,’ and ‘How dare you.’ He was so perplexed. I saw eight different thoughts go through his head.