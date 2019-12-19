Image Credit:

Actress Renee Zellweger says she took a six-year break from acting because she was exhausted and wanted to explore other things.

The Oscar-winning actress decided to take a break from Hollywood in 2010.

In an interview for deadline.com, the ‘Bridget Jones’s Diary’ star opened up about her decision, reports dailymail.co.uk

“The schedule had caught up to me and I wasn’t taking care of myself. I was really exhausted and making choices that weren’t necessarily healthy. I needed to step away from all the things that I felt,” Zellweger said.

“I needed to try other things, things that didn’t fit into the schedule that I had found myself in service of for such a long time. There’s never a good time to step away from unbelievable creative opportunities, but I needed to grow and I needed to challenge myself in a different way to figure out, I don’t know, a purpose, and live a little outside of the movie sets and promotional tours, and dresses and heels, and have authentic exchanges with people,” she added.