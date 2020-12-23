Singer says after cancelling wedding due to COVID-19 she’s in no rush to get hitched

In this Feb. 24, 2019 file photo, Jennifer Lopez, left, and Alex Rodriguez arrive at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Image Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Marriage was, until recently, on the cards for singer Jennifer Lopez and former baseball player Alex Rodriguez, but plans may have changed for the couple who’ve been together since 2017.

Lopez was speaking on Andy Cohen’s radio show when she said she had discussed marriage with her fiance and the possibility of not getting hitched.

“Oh yeah, we’ve talked about that for sure,” the 51-year-old pop star said. “I mean at our age, we’ve both been married before, it’s like, do we get married? Do we not? What does it mean for us? And it’s just, it comes down to like personal, like, what do you want to do? There’s definitely no rush though.”

The ‘Let’s Get Loud’ singer revealed that she had to cancel her wedding in Italy due to COVID-19.

“It was really sad because we were supposed to get married in June and we planned it all. So in March or April, we’re looking down the pipe and we’re going, ‘This is maybe not going to happen.’ Italy’s the worst place in the world. And we were going to get married in Italy. I was like, ‘Okay, we got to cancel everything,’” Lopez said.

However, Lopez hasn’t let the cancellation get her down.

“You just think to yourself, well, things will happen in their divine time in a way, but the same thing with like the Goldie thing and Kurt, you think: Do you have to? Should we?” she asked. “It just kind of gave us a moment to pause and think about it. It’ll happen when it happens.”

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russel have been together for more than 30 years and have never married.