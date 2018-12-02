“And how much art mirrored life mirrored art in the making of this film is kind of remarkable,” she added. “Because you have four women who are so different from one another; we could not be further removed from one another in where we come from, who we are, our ages, how we look, our life experiences, our experiences as actresses. Yet when we got together, the space that Steve opened up as a director was one of, we didn’t have time to be anything but honest.”