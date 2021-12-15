Hollywood actor has been in the news for rekindling romance with his ex-fiancee

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the premiere for the film "The Tender Bar" at The TLC Chinese Theater in Los Angeles, California, US, December 12, 2021. Image Credit: REUTERS

Celebrity watchers have been thrilled with the romcom-esque rekindling of the Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck romance. However, neither of them have really opened up about how they got back together more than a decade after their engagement broke off in 2004.

In a new interview on The Howard Stern Show, Affleck has offered some insight about their new relationship.

Stern asked the ‘Argo’ actor if he hesitated to enter the relationship because he’s a dad and because of the media scrutiny.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Image Credit: Reuters

“It crossed my mind for sure,” Affleck said. “My responsibility to my children is the highest responsibility. I don’t want to do anything that is painful or destructive to them if I can help it.”

Affleck shares three children — Violet, Serafina and Samuel — with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. They got married in 2005 before separating in 2015; their divorce was finalised in 2018.

In his interview, the actor admitted to having a drinking problem and how he and Garner tried to make their marriage work despite the struggles.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner arrive for the 64th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on January 15, 2007. Image Credit: AP

“Part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped,” Affleck said. “I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ And what I did was [I] drank a bottle of scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.”

“The truth was we took our time, we made the decision, we grew apart,” he added. “We had a marriage that didn’t work.”

Affleck has been to rehab for alcoholism a number of times in the past, the last reported instance being in 2018.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the Los Angeles premiere of his movie 'DareDevil' in 2003. Image Credit: Shutterstock The couple sit courtside during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, in Los Angeles. Image Credit: AP Image Credit: AFP Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of "The Tender Bar". Image Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Image Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

“Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family,” he wrote on Instagram at the time.