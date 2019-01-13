A: It gets you down, carrying the weight of her, because it also has to be real. But there was something amazing about being able to let that energy out. I’ve never done that before in a film. There’s a scene where I go in and beat up my daughter’s boyfriend, and it was the second or third day of shooting. I said to the guy, “Listen, just watch out.” He said, “No, I can take it.” And I just went there and start pushing him, like whoa! I was angry, really angry.