A new trailer has dropped for ‘The Book of Boba Fett’, the series based on your favourite bounty hunter from a galaxy far, far away.
Set to debut nearly a year after the ‘Star Wars’ series was first teased in the second season finale of ‘The Mandalorian’, the spin-off series hits the streaming platform December 29, with the ‘Mandalorian’ head Jon Favreau again serving as executive producer.
The official synopsis of the series reads, ‘The Book of Boba Fett’, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of ‘The Mandalorian’, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.”
‘The Book of Boba Fett’ stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Morrison, who played Boba’s father Jango Fett in George Lucas’ 2002 ‘Star Wars’ movie ‘Attack of the Clones,’ was among the most beloved guest actors in ‘The Mandalorian’ season two. Ming-Na Wen plays Fennec Shand, Fett’s mercenary sidekick.