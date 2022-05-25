The summer movie line-up just got hotter with the release of the thrilling new trailer for upcoming Netflix movie ‘The Gray Man’.
Heart-throbs Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans (seen with a questionable moustache) battle it out in the action-packed, explosion-filled trailer released on May 24.
South Indian actor Dhanush, who makes his Hollywood debut in the movie, is also seen in a menacing avatar. The clip is packed to the rafters with star power such as Ana de Armas, Rege-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura and Alfre Woodard.
So, what’s the movie about? ‘The Gray Man’ is based on the novel of the same name by Mark Greaney. According to the official description, the titular ‘character’ is “CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death. But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. He’ll need it.”
The Netflix/AGBO spy thriller is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, collectively known as the Russo brothers, who are best known for helming four films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ (2014), ‘Captain America: Civil War’ (2016), ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ (2018) and ‘Avengers: Endgame’ (2019).
‘The Gray Man’ marks the return of Gosling to movies after 2018’s ‘First Man’. Evans was last seen in a cameo in Netflix movie ‘Don’t Look Up’, and is set to voice Buzz Lightyear in this year’s animated film ‘Lightyear’.
‘The Gray Man’ will release on Netflix on July 22.