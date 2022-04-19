Chris Hemsworth has done enough tricep pulldowns to flex his way into his fourth Thor movie, director Taika Waititi’s “Thor: Love and Thunder.” That’s a feat no live-action cinematic Avenger has matched.

But as the trailer for the new film went live online Monday, all eyes are on the masked Thor who wields the mystical hammer Mjolnir at the end. Not a god, but a goddess.

That would be Jane Foster, as played by Natalie Portman. The Academy Award-winning actress starred alongside Hemsworth in the first two Thor movies as a love interest. She was noticeably absent from the third Thor film (Waititi’s first in the directors chair). It seemed she was done with the franchise — until it was announced at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con that she would be back for Thor 4, and not just as the object of Thor’s affection but as the holder of the most powerful hammer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Foster version of Thor first appeared in the 2014 “Thor” comic by Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman. Thor himself became unworthy of wielding Mjolnir, unable to lift the magic hammer off the ground, paving the way for the new female Thor. Her true identity was kept a secret from him for months during her initial comics run, and it will likely be a big secret as she is introduced in the MCU as well, adding even more comedic fodder to one of Marvel Studios’s funniest franchises, as the old Thor tries to figure out who the new Thor is.

Judging by the trailer, the Guardians of the Galaxy are around in this movie as well, at least for a moment. The crew of misfits led by Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) made an odd-couple pact with Thor at the end of “Avengers: Endgame” and they stay together at least until Thor goes off to tackle the mystery of the new Thor and the big bad guy of this movie: Batman!

Well, not the one streaming on HBO Max, but Christian Bale, star of Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, who plays Gorr the God Butcher, the villain who will likely bring the two Thors together on-screen.