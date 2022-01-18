Officially launching the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s 2022 slate, the first trailer for its new series ‘Moon Knight’ was released on Tuesday, with the show set to premiere on March 30.

Unlike previous Marvel series, which were based on existing characters from the company’s pre-2019 feature films, ‘Moon Knight’ charts a brand new path, with a totally new set of characters and a storyline that has no clear initial connection to the MCU.

Starring Oscar Isaac as Marc Spector, an ex-soldier who suffers from dissociative identity disorder, the action-adventure series set against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt finds the spectral superhero’s multiple identities thrust into a deadly war of the gods.

He becomes the conduit for the Egyptian moon deity Khonshu, which only further exacerbates Marc’s anxiety over his mental illness.

The almost two-minute-long trailer, set to the backdrop of Kid Cudi’s ‘Day ‘n’ Night’, introduces viewers to the protagonist who isn’t able to differentiate between his normal life and his dreams. Unable to fall asleep, he plays with a Rubik’s cube, only to jump out of bed in a panic with his foot chained to it, which he seemingly forgets that he was the one to do.

One night while at a museum, he discovers a hidden key and an old flip phone that’s ringing. “Oh my god, you’re alive!” the woman on the other end of the phone shouts. “What’s wrong with you, Marc?”

He then sees a vision of Khonshu and later meets the show’s villain, played by Ethan Hawke, a cult leader who encourages Marc to embrace the darkness within himself. The trailer concludes with Marc being enveloped by the Moon Knight costume and a shot of him brutally beating someone up on a bathroom floor.

Marvel Studios’ official Twitter account today also unveiled the first poster image for the series, showing details from Moon Knight’s costume and weapon of choice, which resembled a crescent moon.

Making his Marvel comics debut in 1975, Moon Knight initially had superpowers based on the phases of the moon, but more recent iterations have kept his abilities mortal, aided by sophisticated gadgetry. That has drawn comics fans to compare the character to the DC Comics superhero Batman.