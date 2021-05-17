‘Loki’ dropped a brand new sneak peek at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.
The Marvel and Disney Plus series sees the return of Tom Hiddleston as the title character. The beloved Marvel anti-hero will step out of his brother Thor’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame’.
Hiddleston will be joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs Loki and Michael Waldron is head writer.
In the new clip, we see Wilson’s Agent Mobius introduce himself to Loki, who seems to have been captured by the Time Variance Authority.
“The idea that your little club [TVA] decides the fate of trillions of people across all of existence at the behest of three space lizards? Yes, it’s funny. It’s absurd,” Loki tells the TVA agent.
Created by Michael Waldron, the six-episode series will launch June 9, 2021 on Disney Plus (OSN in the UAE).