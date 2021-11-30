Three movies from the popular ‘Home Alone’ franchise are coming to a special setting in Dubai — the Snow Cinema at Mall of the Emirates — over the UAE National Day weekend.
The first in the series, 1990’s ‘Home Alone’, will be screened on December 2, while ‘Home Alone 2: Lost in New York’ (1992) is screened on December 3, and ‘Home Alone 3’ (1997) on December 4.
The first movie starred Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister, the youngest of five kids who is left alone at home by his family by accident. After his parents and siblings head to France on holiday without him, Kevin has the whole house to himself but is soon faced with two burglars. Hilarity ensues! The movie was the highest-grossing film of 1990 and has become a festive season favourite.
‘Home Alone 2: Lost in New York’ saw Culkin return as Kevin, who this time gets on a plane to New York City while the rest of his family fly to Florida. ‘Home Alone 3’ featured a different kid, Alex Pruitt, who is left at home alone.
The Snow Cinema is located at Ski Dubai and allows views to enter an immersive cinematic experience surrounded by real snow. To make the experience even cosier, guests can enjoy lounge-style seating at the cinema.
Some of the other movies that are screening at the cinema include ‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’, ‘King Richard’ and ‘Encanto’.
Ticket prices for Snow Cinema start at Dh100 per person, which includes admission as well as a hot chocolate and popcorn.