Get ready for the ultimate dynamic duo reunion as Hollywood stalwarts George Clooney and Brad Pitt join forces again in 'Wolfs,' an action-comedy adventure by Apple and Columbia Pictures.

The makers have recently unveiled the trailer for Jon Watts's directorial, promising a rollercoaster ride of laughs and thrills.

Clooney takes on the role of a seasoned fixer tasked with concealing a notorious crime, only to find himself embroiled in chaos when another fixer, played by Pitt, enters the scene.

As the two "lone wolves" reluctantly team up, their night takes unexpected turns, testing their skills and sanity.

Joining Clooney and Pitt on screen are Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams, and Poorna Jagannathan, in a cast led by a powerhouse of talent.

'Wolfs' is produced by a stellar lineup including Grant Heslov, Dede Gardner, and Jeremy Kleiner, with Jon Watts and Dianne McGunigle in the mix.

Clooney, in an interview with Deadline, hinted at the film's potential for expansion, expressing excitement about the prospect of a sequel. He praised Watts' directorial prowess and infectious enthusiasm, affirming the joyous atmosphere on set during filming.

"We're already talking about a sequel for this film I did with Brad and Jon Watts," Clooney revealed.

"It was a great shoot and Jon is an extraordinarily talented guy who's also really joyful. He loves what he does. We had a blast doing it and we've seen it. It's an off-the-charts great film and it's fun to work with Brad again. We had a really good time," he added.