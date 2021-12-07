The first teaser for the TV special ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts’ is out and gives a peek into what fans can expect from it when it releases on January 1 on HBO Max.
One thing’s for sure — all the biggest stars from the iconic movie franchise are making a comeback.
The teaser stars with what seems to be actress Helena Bonham Carter reading a copy of the fictional and magical Daily Prophet newspaper, with a headline that reads “Hogwarts welcomes back alumni”.
Then stars such as Robbie Coltrane (who played Rubeus Hagrid), Matthew Lewis (who played Neville Longbottom) and Mark Williams (who played Arthur Weasley) get their wax-sealed invitations and board the train at Platform 9 3/4.
The TV special will celebrate 20 years since the release of the first movie in the series, ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’, based on JK Rowling’s books. According to Deadline, the show will feature interviews and cast conversations.
The lead stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint will also return for the show, as well as Ralph Fiennes, Helena Bonham Carter, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Evanna Lynch and more.
The ‘Harry Potter’ movie franchise based on the eponymous novels spanned from 2001 to 2011 and comprised eight films. It also spawned a spin-off prequel series starting with the 2016 movie ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’.