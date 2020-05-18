Watch: Everything you need to know about the Batmobile

There are so many iconic TV and movie cars that have lit up our screens ranging from the Bandit’s Trans Am to the General Lee Dodge Charger driven by the Duke boys – and another guaranteed to pop up in any conversation on the subject is the iconic Batmobile. And fans of the rides of the Caped Crusader will love getting into the nitty gritty of it all in a new documentary by Warner Brothers.

The studio streamed it live on YouTube earlier this week and if you missed it, here it is again – you can thank us later. There are terrific behind-the-scenes footage, a close up look at the design process and literally everything else that goes into building Batman’s awesome cars.

WB singles out several designs starting with the original car in Batman: The Movie (1966), the one from the Adam West show which was of course based on a 1955 Lincoln Futura, then there’s Tim Burton’s take in Batman (1989) and Batman Returns (1992) and right up the more recent ones. We can wait for the new movie to be released, probably in 2021, because we prefer Batman to be driving in around in something that looks like a car rather than a tank…