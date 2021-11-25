Hollywood star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has surprised one deserving fan with a special gift — his actor’s own personal custom truck.
Johnson recently held a screening of his new Netflix movie ‘Red Notice’ in Los Angeles where he gave fans the elite experience and surprised Navy veteran Oscar Rodriguez with the vehicle.
“I invited fans to a special theater screening of Red Notice and I wanted to do something cool for all of them. Free concessions, @projectrock, @teremana, @zoaenergy, @saltandstraw ice cream. Free everything and a great time at the movies!” he wrote on Instagram on November 25 alongside a video of him visiting a packed cinema.
“I also wanted to do something BIG… something MASSIVE… something unforgettable for one fan. My original idea was to give away the Porsche Taycan, that I drive in the movie, Red Notice. So we reached out to Porsche, but they said no,” the star added.
The actor wrote: “But I still said, yes... I’ll do one better. I’ll give away my personal custom truck as the gift... I gathered as much information as I could about everyone in the audience and ultimately, Oscar’s story moved me.”
In the emotional clip, the veteran can be seen in shock at the gesture as he embraces the actor and tears up.
According to the post, Rodriguez has done a lot of good in his life.
“Takes care of his 75 year old mom. Personal trainer. Leader at his church. Provides support and meals for women victimized by domestic violence. Proud & humble Navy veteran. Kind human being,” Johnson wrote, adding. “Go enjoy your new truck dude and Merry Christmas to you and your family!!!”