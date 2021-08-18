Fandoms are about to collide as Disney shares a thrilling new trailer for ‘Star Wars: Visions’, its anime anthology series premiering September 22 on Disney Plus.
The trailer features stunning visuals as it marries the visual flourishes and flair of anime storytelling with the largest sci-fi franchise in pop culture.
Disney also revealed the English dub voice cast, which features some big names including Alison Brie, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, David Harbour, Neil Patrick Harris, Lucy Liu, Simu Liu, Henry Golding and Temuera Morrison (who is reprising his role as Boba Fett). Fans will be able to watch the series both with the English dub cast and the original Japanese voice cast.
“Lucasfilm is partnering with seven of the most talented anime studios in Japan to bring their signature style and unique vision of the Star Wars galaxy to this inspired new series,” says James Waugh, executive producer and Lucasfilm vice president, franchise content & strategy, in a statement. “Their stories showcase the full spectrum of bold storytelling found across Japanese animation; each told with a freshness and voice that expands our understanding of what a Star Wars story can be, and celebrates a galaxy that has been such an inspiration to so many visionary storytellers.”
‘Visions’ will feature nine animated shorts from seven anime studios. The studios creating the nine shorts include Kamikaze Douga — ‘The Duel’; Geno Studio (Twin Engine) — ‘Lop and Ochō’; Studio Colorido (Twin Engine) — ‘Tatooine Rhapsody’; TRIGGER — ‘The Twins’ and ‘The Elder’; Kinema Citrus — ‘The Village Bride’; Science Saru — ‘Akakiri’ and ‘T0-B1’; and Production I.G. — ‘The Ninth Jedi’.
The series is the latest ‘Star Wars’ show to hit Disney Plus. ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ premiered in May, and there are a lot of Star Wars series on the horizon, including ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ and a spin-off starring Diego Luna as Cassian Andor from ‘Rogue One’.
‘The Mandalorian’ will also begin filming its highly-anticipated third season next month.