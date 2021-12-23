An evil, alternate version of Doctor Strange had crossed over to wreak havoc

Still from 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' teaser. Image Credit: YouTube

The first teaser for ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ was officially released on December 22 after first being shown as the post-credits scene of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.

After the events of ‘No Way Home’, ‘Loki’ and ‘WandaVision’, the structural integrity of the multiverse has taken a beating. This next adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe shows Doctor Strange and Wanda Maximoff team up as monsters and villains from the multiverse spill over into the world.

The teaser for the upcoming movie suggests that the multiverse’s condition could be the reason why an evil, alternate version of Doctor Strange, who originally appeared in the animated Disney Plus series ‘What If...?’, has crossed over to wreak havoc in the main MCU timeline.

In addition to everything new in the trailer, there are the mind-bending landscapes that made the original Doctor Strange so visually arresting and characters like America Chavez and a giant eyeball monster, based on the comic-book villains Shuma-Gorath and Gargantos.

In addition to Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen reprising their roles as Doctor Strange and Wanda, other returning stars include Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Dr Christine Palmer and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo.

As per Variety, Xochitl Gomez will debut as the young hero America Chavez, who has the power to punch holes into different realities, which will surely come in handy.

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Image Credit: YouTube

Sam Raimi took over from original ‘Doctor Strange’ director Scott Derrickson, who stepped down from the film due to creative differences.

Raimi is already known in the superhero world for directing the Tobey Maguire ‘Spider-Man’ trilogy for Sony in the 2000s. ‘Loki’ writer Michael Waldron and Jade Halley Bartlett wrote the script.