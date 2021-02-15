Still from Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

Who’s up for a game of spot-the-difference?

After much clamour from fans on the internet, Warner Bros relented to a Snyder Cut release of the much-maligned ‘Justice League’ film from 2017, a project that was completed by Joss Whedon after Zack Snyder stepped down owing to a personal tragedy.

After expensive reshoots and the introduction of new villains and cameos, the updated version will run a total of four hours long; and a new trailer gives us a fresh look at what this passion project set to release on HBO Max.

And it definitely looks like ‘Zack Synder’s Justice League’ is more than just an extended version of what we’ve already seen: This looks, feels and sounds like it’s own thing and that’s a huge positive on its own. Yes, it’s darker and angstier but it’s hard to miss the underlying tone of hope and even the lightest strain of love and romance.

The trailer begins with a voice-over from Jesse Eissenberg’s Lex Luthor himself.

The heroes are all the same: Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and Flash (Ezra Miller), along with a Superman (Henry Cavill) brought back from the dead, will all come together to form a new age of heroes.

But the foes look a little different in Synder’s version of the film, For one, the original didn’t feature Darkseid, one of DC’s biggest villains. In the Synder Cut trailer, we catch a glimpse of Ray Porter’s Darkseid.

Steppenwolf gets a much-needed look update, too.

But the biggest surprise comes right at the end when Jared Leto brings the Joker’s ‘We live in a society...’ meme to glorious life.

And all of this hints to a visual and action-packed smorgasbord of epic proportions. Here’s hoping the final product is not a let down.