Los Angeles: Warner Bros. has officially greenlit a fifth instalment in the seminal sci-fi franchise, 'The Matrix.' This new chapter will mark a shift in creative direction, with filmmaker Drew Goddard ("Cloverfield," "The Martian") attached to write and direct. Lana Wachowski, who co-created and co-directed the original trilogy alongside her sister Lilly, will serve as an executive producer for Matrix 5.