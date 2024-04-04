Los Angeles: Warner Bros. has officially greenlit a fifth instalment in the seminal sci-fi franchise, 'The Matrix.' This new chapter will mark a shift in creative direction, with filmmaker Drew Goddard ("Cloverfield," "The Martian") attached to write and direct. Lana Wachowski, who co-created and co-directed the original trilogy alongside her sister Lilly, will serve as an executive producer for Matrix 5.
Plot details for the film remain under tight wraps, and Warner Bros. has not yet confirmed the involvement of original cast members Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. The announcement comes three years after the release of 'The Matrix Resurrections.'
While a release date has not been revealed, development is officially underway. News regarding casting and a projected premiere will likely emerge soon.