Wanda Sykes’ jokes about President Trump led to patrons walking out of her New Jersey show on Thursday.

“Some audience members objected to the performance content and left,” said Jonathan E. Vena, a spokesman for the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, NJ.

Vena estimated around 20 people left the gig, but could not confirm if they asked for refunds.

The politically charged comic, who opened her show by teasing the president for being laughed at during his address to the United Nations this week, was also heckled by audience members, according to the Associated Press and the Asbury Park Press.

It is unclear if the hecklers walked out or were removed by theatre staff.

A rep for Sykes did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Her barbs about the current political climate and Trump were countered with audience members shouting “do some comedy” and “too political,” according to reports.

The black-ish star responded with: “What do you expect? I’m a black lesbian,” tweeted a local journalist.

Footage obtained by the Asbury Park Press showed patrons complaining in the lobby about having paid for a comedy show, not a political one, and voiced their distaste at Sykes “bashing our president.”

It’s not the first time the outspoken comedian has landed in hot water over her anti-Trump material. The Emmy Award winner was booed by audience members at a charity event in Boston in November 2016 for ranting about then-President-elect Trump. She reportedly flipped off the audience when she left the stage.