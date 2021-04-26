The gang is back together for another spin with supercars, out in UAE cinemas on May 20

Vin Diesel in Fast 9 Image Credit: Instagram/vindiesel

Vin Diesel has appealed to fans to return to cinemas ahead of the release of ‘Fast & Furious 9’.

The film goes on release on May 20 in UAE cinemas, marking the second major release for Hollywood after ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ that has shaken up the global box office by earning north of $400 million.

Fast 9 Image Credit: IMDB

In the video, which is out now on YouTube, Diesel is seen cruising down a highway in a Dodge Challenger before he steps out to make a case for cinemas and why it’s time for us to put the pandemic aside and relive the magic of the movies.

“It’s been a while, the roads are a little empty. Places where we used to gather went quiet. We’ve gone through a year that tested us. But we are starting to see the promise of a new day,” says Diesel in a voiceover.

“For more than a 100 years, there one place where we all came together to be entertained, to escape, to go someplace new: the movies,” he continues. “There’s nothing like that moment when the lights go down, the projector ignites, and we believe.”

The clip then cuts into a trailer of ‘F9’ featuring Diesel playing Dominic Toretto, along with Michelle Rodriguez along with glimpses of Tyrese Gibson, Jordan Brewster, Charlize Theron as well as newcomer John Cena, who portrays Dom’s long-lost brother Jakob Toretto.

The film will also features the return of Sung Kang as Han, who was seemingly killed in the third part.

‘F9: The Fast Saga’ sees the return of Justin Lin as director, who helmed the third, fourth, fifth and sixth chapters of the series.