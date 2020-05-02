Britney Spears Image Credit: AP

Oops… she did it again! Britney Spears is back in headlines for an incident that has nothing to do with music. The popstar recently revealed in an Instagram post that the gym that she had at home – she accidently burned it down.

She explained: "It was an accident ….but yes …. I burnt it down 🙈. I walked past the door to the gym and flames 🔥🔥🔥🔥 BOOM !!!!!!" she wrote alongside a video. "By the Grace of God the alarm 🚨 went off after that and yippy hoorah nobody got hurt 🙏🏼. Unfortunately now I have only two pieces of equipment left lol and a one-sided mirror gym 🙄🙄🙄 !!!!! But it could be much worse so I’m grateful. Pssss I like working out better outside anyways 🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸 !!!!"

Spears also said: "I haven't been in here for, like, six months because I burnt my gym down, unfortunately. I had two candles and, yeah, one thing led to another and I burned it down."