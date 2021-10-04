Tom Hardy in “Venom: Let There Be Carnage.” MUST CREDIT: Sony Pictures Image Credit: Sony Pictures

‘Venom: Let There be Carnage’ roared to $90.1 million (Dh330.9 million) in its debut in North America, setting a new pandemic record. It’s an impressive result, one that provides a lifeline to struggling movie theatres and (once again) proves Marvel’s might at the box office.

‘Venom: Let There be Carnage’ releases in the UAE on October 14.

The much darker ‘Venom’ follow-up comes from Sony Pictures and is separate from Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, which recently delivered ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ and ‘Black Widow’ — the two highest-grossing films of the year at the North American box office. If its first three days in theatres are any indication, ‘Venom: Let There be Carnage’ looks to find itself among that group as 2021’s biggest earners. The film is playing only in cinemas in the US as opposed to a hybrid release on-demand, a factor that should help ticket sales.

“We are also pleased that patience and theatrical exclusivity have been rewarded with record results,” Sony’s chairman Tom Rothman said in a statement to press. “With apologies to Mr Twain: The death of movies has been greatly exaggerated.”

The supervillain sequel, starring Tom Hardy as the otherworldly lethal protector, blew past the pandemic-era benchmark set last July by ‘Black Widow,’ which opened to $80 million in theatres. It made an additional $60 million on Disney Plus, where it was available to purchase on the same day as its theatrical debut.

“Young adult audiences are less deterred by current pandemic conditions than older and family moviegoers, which is benefitting superhero, action and horror movies,” says David A Gross, who runs the movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research. He adds: “For these movies, playing exclusively on the big screen is clearly an advantage.”

Making inaugural ticket sales for ‘Venom: Let There be Carnage’ even more impressive: It had a bigger opening weekend than its predecessor, 2018’s ‘Venom.’ The first comic book adventure with Hardy at the helm opened to $80 million, years before the devastating global health crisis. Despite terrible reviews, the original became a box office juggernaut and grossed $213 million in North America and $856 million globally. ‘Venom’ was particularly huge in China, where the 2018 movie collected $269 million.

The sequel doesn’t have a release date yet in China, a market that will be crucial to its success. Though it is expected to open there, the country has denied ‘Black Widow,’ ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ and other major Hollywood titles.

‘Venom: Let There be Carnage’ wasn’t the only new movie to inject some life into the box office. MGM’s animated adventure ‘The Addams Family 2’ pulled in a better-than-expected $18 million from 4,207 theatres while it was simultaneously available to rent on-demand.

Meanwhile, the Warner Bros movie ‘The Many Saints of Newark,’ a prequel to ‘The Sopranos,’ flopped in its debut, generating a paltry $5 million from 3,181 venues. Like the studio’s entire 2021 slate, the film opened concurrently on HBO Max at no extra cost to subscribers.