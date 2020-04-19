Kobe, along with oldest daughter Gianna, were killed in a helicopter crash this year

US actor and basketball player Kobe Bryant and his wife Vanessa Laine Bryant attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards Governors Ball at the Hollywood & Highland Center, in Hollywood, California, in 2018. Image Credit: AFP

Vanessa Bryant celebrated the 19th anniversary of her wedding to her late husband, former Lakers star Kobe Bryant, on Saturday by posting a photo of the couple and a heartfelt message on Instagram.

"My king, my heart, my best friend. Happy 19th wedding anniversary. I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hold me in your arms. I love you," she wrote.

Kobe, along with oldest daughter Gianna, were among nine people killed in a January helicopter crash.

Gianna, along with her teammates Payton Chester and Alyssa Altobelli, who also perished in the crash, were honored at Friday's WNBA draft as honorary picks.

Vanessa recorded a tearful message for the broadcast, saying Gianna getting drafted into the WNBA "would have been a dream come true for her."