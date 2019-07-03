Stockholm: US rapper A$AP Rocky was arrested early on Wednesday on suspicion of serious assault after a brawl in Sweden's capital, prosecutors said.
The 30-year-old performer, producer and model was held with three others in connection with a fight that took place on Sunday, a Prosecution Authority spokeswoman said.
"One person was arrested for assault and three people were arrested for serious assault, and the artist is one of those three," she added.
A$AP Rocky was detained around 1am (2300 GMT Tuesday), the prosecution said, a few hours after his appearance at the Smash hip-hop festival in Stockholm.
A Swedish lawyer representing the artist told Reuters his client denied wrongdoing.
"We are working hard with this and confident that the prosecutor will take a decision in favour of my client when he gets the full picture," lawyer Henrik Olsson Lilja said.