US rapper Asap Rocky (aka A$ap Rocky). Image Credit: AFP

Stockholm: US rapper A$AP Rocky was arrested early on Wednesday on suspicion of serious assault after a brawl in Sweden's capital, prosecutors said.

The 30-year-old performer, producer and model was held with three others in connection with a fight that took place on Sunday, a Prosecution Authority spokeswoman said.

"One person was arrested for assault and three people were arrested for serious assault, and the artist is one of those three," she added.

A$AP Rocky was detained around 1am (2300 GMT Tuesday), the prosecution said, a few hours after his appearance at the Smash hip-hop festival in Stockholm.

A Swedish lawyer representing the artist told Reuters his client denied wrongdoing.