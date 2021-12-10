Empire actor told police in 2019 he was attacked in night by masked men

Actor Jussie Smollett departs the Leighton Criminal Courthouse Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, after a jury found Smollett guilty on five of six charges he staged a racist, anti-gay attack on himself and then lied to Chicago police about it. Image Credit: AP

Washington: A jury in Chicago on Thursday found US actor Jussie Smollett guilty of five felony counts of disorderly conduct for falsely telling police he had been the victim of a racist and homophobic hate crime in 2019 — an attack prosecutors said he himself staged.

Smollett, who had been one of the main cast members on the popular television drama “Empire,” reported to police in January 2019 that he was attacked in the middle of the night by two masked men while walking near his Chicago home.

But police eventually concluded he had orchestrated the whole thing, based on examination of closed circuit television images and the cell phone data of Smollett and his two alleged attackers.

“The jury in the case of Jussie Smollett have found Mr Smollett guilty of five of six counts of disorderly conduct,” Cook County Circuit Court spokeswoman Mary Wisniewski said in a statement to reporters.

Smollett, who is gay and African-American, maintained his innocence in the face of a damning public account from authorities of their case against him and pleaded not guilty on all counts.

Police accused him of sending himself a threatening letter — complete with homophobic and racial slurs — and hiring two acquaintances, brothers Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo, to stage the attack while invoking Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

The case took a strange turn when Cook County prosecutors dropped the initial 16 felony counts against him in March 2019.

But he was again indicted in February 2020 by a grand jury in Cook County, which handles crimes in Chicago, on six counts of disorderly conduct related to the alleged false reporting.

Smollett — who was dropped from “Empire” after the allegations against him — was acquitted on a sixth count.

“There was no hoax,” the 39-year-old said while on the stand during the trial, local media reported. He denied having spoken about a staged attack at any time with his alleged accomplices.

Smollett and his lawyer then acted out the fight between the actor and the brothers in front of the court, with Smollett playing the role of the attacker.

The Osundairo brothers testified they had been paid to stage the assault.

Abimbola Osundairo said Smollett “talked about how the studio was not taking... hate mail seriously.”

“Then he proceeded to tell me he wanted me to beat him up,” he said. “I was supposed to punch him but not too hard.”

The brothers had flown to Nigeria, where they are from, after the alleged attack. They were arrested upon their return to Chicago in mid-February.