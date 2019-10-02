The actor is studying possible Ukrainian locations for an upcoming film

Ukraine’s leader isn’t just trying to charm US President Donald Trump — he’s set his sights now on Tom Cruise, too.

Mission impossible? Maybe not — Cruise is studying possible Ukrainian locations for an upcoming film, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s office.

Zelenskiy tapped his roots as a TV and film comedian when hosting Cruise in the Ukrainian presidential headquarters Monday night.

As Cruise walked in, he said “You’re good-looking!,” according to video excerpts released by his office. The Hollywood star laughed and said “it pays the bills.”

Zelenskiy joked about how exhausting it is to be president, and mentioned the stalled peace process for conflict-ravaged eastern Ukraine.